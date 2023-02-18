Streaming issues? Report here
Johannesburg International Comedy Festival promises a feast of laughs

18 February 2023 1:19 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
johannesburg International comedy festival

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser, Kate Goliath, about what we can expect.
  • The festival was established in 2015
  • It’s the largest independent comedy festival in Africa

The eighth edition of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) will be taking place from Friday 31 March to Sunday 2 April 2023 at Emperors Palace.

The three-day showcase promises a feast of comedy.

To be able to come back after Covid and to have a big stage with people sitting next to each other and being able to laugh and be together again, is just the biggest joy that we can ask for.

Kate Goliath, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser

It's about bringing together acts that we think represent not only Joburg but South African and African comedy. It's people that hit the mark and will embrace everybody. There really is a great diverse and rich line-up of amazing acts.

Kate Goliath, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser

The lineup for this year includes: Tats Nkonzo, Dalin Oliver, Jason Goliath, Rob van Vuuren, Eugene Khoza, Khanyisa Bunu, Yaaseen Barnes, Lihle Msimang, Brian Aylward, Carvin Goldstone, Justice Khubeka, Stella Dlangalala, Thenjiwe and Felix Hlope.

International acts confirmed so far are African giants BasketMouth (Nigeria), Aliya Kanani (Canada) and Emo Majok (Australia) who are set to impress audiences with their unique comedy styles.

When the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival calls you, you know you need to take it seriously. This is an actual platform that you can use to push yourself to other international festivals.

Kate Goliath, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser

Comedians are realising that there is space for them and there is a career to be made. It's not just jokes, it's about feeding your family.

Kate Goliath, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser

Tickets are limited and range from R250 to R650 and can be purchased on the webtickets website.

Scroll up for the full interview.




Share this:
