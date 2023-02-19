Streaming issues? Report here
Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis

19 February 2023
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Teen Suicide Prevention Week

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to clinical psychologist from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Liane Lurie, about teen suicide prevention.
  • Nearly 700 000 people by die by suicide every year according to the World Health Organisation
  • Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds globally
  • Teen Suicide Prevention week is observed from 12 to 19 February

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is on a mission to make sure children across the country get the help and tools they need to prevent suicide.

According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds worldwide.

As Teen Suicide Prevention week, which is observed from 12 to 19 February, draws to a close, SADAG wants to ensure that awareness still continues.

They have launched a campaign called, ‘pledge a care pack to help a teen in crisis’ to help share mental health information with learners and make support available to them.

The pack consists of brochures, posters, teacher toolkits, and speaking books.

For more information visit SADAG’s website.

We are seeing an increase in the number of both children and adolescents who are either attempting suicide or dying by suicide.

Liane Lurie, clinical psychologist at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Very often children and adolescents may conceal the fact that they are in trouble or in distress. Have a courageous conversation. Create a space that is non-judgmental and non-blaming.

Liane Lurie, clinical psychologist at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group

For the families and loved ones left behind, this is both devastating and tragic. It leaves them with a whole host of questions and very often they blame themselves because they didn't see the warning signs.

Liane Lurie, clinical psychologist at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group

SADAG contact details

Suicidal emergency: 0800 567 567

24hr helpline: 0800 456 789

WhatsApp: 076 882 2775

SMS: 31393

Counselling queries: e-mail: zane@sadag.org

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




