Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
Finance

Three reasons why you will never be financially independent

19 February 2023 7:18 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
personal finances
financial literacy

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about why people struggle to become financially empowered.
Spending money consumer

We all want to reach that point in our lives where we don’t have to worry about where our next pay cheque will come from.

Financial independence is about having a self-sufficient and debt free life.

But unfortunately, not all of us will ever reach that goal because of the choices we make when it comes to how we spend our money.

The reality is that many of us will end up working for a boss for the rest of our lives and compromising on our standard of living along the way.

According to financial planner, Paul Roelofse , some of the reasons that get in the way of becoming financially empowered includes:

  • Living it up
  • The idea that we will all make it one day
  • Ignoring the value of money

If you are borrowing more money to maintain your lifestyle, you are probably living beyond your means.

Paul Roelofse, financial planner

We do need to have some sort of debt like a bond and a car, but the key is to borrow something you can comfortably afford.

Paul Roelofse, financial planner

The understanding of money needs to be appreciated much more. It's hard to earn it. So how do I keep it and make it grow? Don't give it away too quickly, rather get into an appetite of saving.

Paul Roelofse, financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




