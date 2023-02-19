The psychology of revenge
According to the Oxford dictionary, Revenge is the intentional infliction of punishment or injury in return for a wrong to oneself or one's family or close friends.
So, depending on who you are, where you are, and the unique circumstances that conspired, revenge is often served to remind others to not underestimate the person that they have wronged.
In a sense, it can provide sudden order to a chaotic mess, but it always comes with an incredibly dark price.
Revenge seeks to equalise, to pay back. It says I will show you. Many a time it seeks to outsmart and outplay.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
All of us are wired with that desire for revenge. It's this intsense urge in that moment. It takes a whole lot of will to delay that desire for that gratification of revenge.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Feel that hurt, acknowledge and validate it. Then make a decision going forward about how big do you want it to remain a part of your life.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
You are robbing yourself of the present by living in the past and filling a space that could have been filled by something else. You keep it alive even though it had long died.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
