The psychology of revenge

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of. 18 February 2023 11:51 AM
The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’ Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic... 18 February 2023 10:27 AM
View all Local
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration. 17 February 2023 6:33 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
View all Business
The psychology of revenge Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding. 19 February 2023 10:12 AM
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered. 17 February 2023 4:41 PM
How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street If you are looking for incredible local cuisine in a fine dining space, 1947 on Vilakazi Street is the place to be. 17 February 2023 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Official trailer for AKA’s ‘Mass Country’ album The late rapper’s fourth studio album will be released on 24 February. 19 February 2023 11:37 AM
Who will win big at the BAFTAs? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony. 19 February 2023 8:56 AM
Johannesburg International Comedy Festival promises a feast of laughs Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser, Kate Goliath, about what we can expect. 18 February 2023 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The psychology of revenge

19 February 2023 10:12 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
revenge

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding.

According to the Oxford dictionary, Revenge is the intentional infliction of punishment or injury in return for a wrong to oneself or one's family or close friends.

So, depending on who you are, where you are, and the unique circumstances that conspired, revenge is often served to remind others to not underestimate the person that they have wronged.

In a sense, it can provide sudden order to a chaotic mess, but it always comes with an incredibly dark price.

Revenge seeks to equalise, to pay back. It says I will show you. Many a time it seeks to outsmart and outplay.

Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

All of us are wired with that desire for revenge. It's this intsense urge in that moment. It takes a whole lot of will to delay that desire for that gratification of revenge.

Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

Feel that hurt, acknowledge and validate it. Then make a decision going forward about how big do you want it to remain a part of your life.

Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

You are robbing yourself of the present by living in the past and filling a space that could have been filled by something else. You keep it alive even though it had long died.

Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
© bubbers/123rf.com
© bubbers/123rf.com

Scroll up for the full interview.




19 February 2023 10:12 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
revenge

More from Lifestyle

Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why

17 February 2023 4:41 PM

John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 1947 on Vilakazi Street. Picture: 1947 on Vilakazi Street/Facebook

How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street

17 February 2023 2:34 PM

If you are looking for incredible local cuisine in a fine dining space, 1947 on Vilakazi Street is the place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?

17 February 2023 2:19 PM

It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

Want to keep fit? Check out these fun fitness events in Gauteng

17 February 2023 1:52 PM

Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel can der Westhuizen about fun fitness events happening in your city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows

17 February 2023 1:47 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date

17 February 2023 1:29 PM

Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] South African TikToker hilariously shares his childhood 'trauma'

17 February 2023 10:57 AM

A TikToker recounts how draining it used to be to bathe in a tub using stones to scrub his body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist

17 February 2023 8:09 AM

The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: If a parent feels resentment towards a child, the child can feel the same feelings towards their parent, and this can affect their development. Picture: Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?

17 February 2023 7:29 AM

Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis

Health & Fitness

Three reasons why you will never be financially independent

Finance

Who will win big at the BAFTAs?

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Lesufi: Crime dragging Gauteng's good name in the mud

19 February 2023 10:52 AM

Heavy rains expected to ease across SA this week

19 February 2023 10:20 AM

'Killing of public reps tantamount to subversion of democracy': ANC Eastern Cape

19 February 2023 9:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA