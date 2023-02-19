[WATCH] Official trailer for AKA’s ‘Mass Country’ album
The official trailer for Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ new album has been released.
Supa Mega was working on his fourth studio album Mass Country before he was killed.
Last week, the family of the Fela in Versace hitmaker, said they wanted the release of the album to go ahead as AKA had originally planned.
Fans will be able to get their hands on his new music on 24 February.
Mass Country Official Trailer#LongLiveSupaMega pic.twitter.com/lt8ji7ZBIP' AKA (@akaworldwide) February 19, 2023
AKA and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant in Durban on 10 February.
Both were laid to rest on Saturday.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CoCvFfmtVgf/
More from Entertainment
Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.Read More
Johannesburg International Comedy Festival promises a feast of laughs
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser, Kate Goliath, about what we can expect.Read More
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate
We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate.Read More
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie
The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance.Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban
Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl
This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years.Read More
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...
It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please...Read More
[REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good'
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds gives "All Quiet on the Western Front" a thumbs up.Read More