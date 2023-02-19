[WATCH] Official trailer for AKA’s ‘Mass Country’ album





The official trailer for Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ new album has been released.

Supa Mega was working on his fourth studio album Mass Country before he was killed.

Last week, the family of the Fela in Versace hitmaker, said they wanted the release of the album to go ahead as AKA had originally planned.

Fans will be able to get their hands on his new music on 24 February.

AKA and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant in Durban on 10 February.

Both were laid to rest on Saturday.