[IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes
Heavy rains have caused flooding in rivers in the Vaal area, submerging homes in water and sweeping cars away. Residents living in the areas alongside the rivers were forced to evacuate.
Cars and homes flooded in the Vaal area on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Roads have eroded and become inaccessible in the Vaal area. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
A Vaal residents wades in deep water owed to flooding after sluice gates were opened. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Property severely damaged in the Vaal area. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Miscellaneous items washed up on the banks of the Vaal River on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Water seeps into a resident's garden in the Vaal area on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
A Vaal resident stands on the side of a road no longer accessible, owed to sluice gates opening amid heavy rainfall. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes
More from Local
Uncertainty surrounds e-tolls as SANRAL drags its feet in scrapping them - OUTA
E-tolls were supposed to be scrapped in December 2022, but the process has been delayed into the new year.Read More
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'
We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA.Read More
Evacuations near Vaal Dam to continue as heavy rain sees floodgates opened
Twelve of the dam's sluice gates were opened to alleviate pressure after it exceeded its maximum capacity, leading to several homes flooding.Read More
SA still in the dark about who will be electricity minister
Speculation has been rife that head of infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is likely to be picked as the new electricity minister.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of.Read More
The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic Spaull, about the country's literacy challenges.Read More
Residents to Tembisa Hospital: Respond to our memorandum, or face a shutdown
In the memorandum of demands, the community, which held a protest on Friday, said it wants transparency in the hospital's hiring and procurement processes.Read More