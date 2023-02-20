[IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes





Heavy rains have caused flooding in rivers in the Vaal area, submerging homes in water and sweeping cars away. Residents living in the areas alongside the rivers were forced to evacuate.

Cars and homes flooded in the Vaal area on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Roads have eroded and become inaccessible in the Vaal area. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

A Vaal residents wades in deep water owed to flooding after sluice gates were opened. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Residents living near the Vaal area have been forced to evacuate their homes following the opening of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Property severely damaged in the Vaal area. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Miscellaneous items washed up on the banks of the Vaal River on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Water seeps into a resident's garden in the Vaal area on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

A Vaal resident stands on the side of a road no longer accessible, owed to sluice gates opening amid heavy rainfall. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

