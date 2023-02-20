Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that power cuts will remain on stage 6 until further notice due to the breaking down of more generating units at several power stations.
The level of the power cuts was meant to have been reduced to stage 4 on Monday morning after Eskom implemented stage 6 from 8pm on Sunday night.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
But the utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that six units had suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.
"Further, two generating units at the Lethabo power station were shut down due to coal constraints as the new Vaal mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains."
Eskom said that changes to the current level of power cuts may be announced at a moment's notice due to the severe pressure on the power grid.
#POWERALERT2' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 19, 2023
Due to the breakdowns of eight generation units on Sunday afternoon, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented continuously until further notice. pic.twitter.com/57F78z93IO
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
