The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Evacuations near Vaal Dam to continue as heavy rain sees floodgates opened

20 February 2023 5:53 AM
by Dominic Majola
Tags:
Vaal Dam
sluice gate
Gauteng heavy rains
Vaal flooding

Twelve of the dam's sluice gates were opened to alleviate pressure after it exceeded its maximum capacity, leading to several homes flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - Evacuations around the Vaal Dam are expected to continue on Monday morning amid persistent rain.

Twelve of the dam's sluice gates were opened to alleviate pressure after it exceeded its maximum capacity.

READ: Heavy rains expected to ease across SA this week

This led to several homes near the dam flooding. Evaton and Mkhelele were the among the areas affected.

Emfuleni Mayor Sipho Radebe said that the evacuation of residents and livestock started on Sunday.

GALLERY: Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes

Some residents spent Sunday night at schools near the affected areas.

"In our area, we have to evacuate people. People were taken to a nearby school, one which is around Evaton. The other one is around Park Springs," said Radebe.

The Water and Sanitation Department said that the release of water from the Vaal and Bloemhof dams was necessary due to the intense rainfall.

The department has warned people to stay away from low-lying areas.

"Farmers are urged to remove livestock, movable properties and equipment out of the way of the river banks," said department spokesperson Wisani Mavasa.

READ: Water dept open 8 Vaal Dam gates to assist with flood management

The department said they were keeping track of the flooding with monitoring and foreal-time systems that could tell them how much rain was falling in real time.

Municipal emergency services, meanwhile, remained on high alert amid the persistent inclement weather.


This article first appeared on EWN : Evacuations near Vaal Dam to continue as heavy rain sees floodgates opened




