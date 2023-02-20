Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
Grammy award-winning group Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, will be coming to South Africa for the first time! Their DNA World Tour comes to Cape Town on 16 May at The Grand Arena, Grand West.
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are currently on their DNA World Tour, performing in over 150 shows across the Americas, Australia, Asia, and Europe – and now South Africa!
Their first show takes place in Cape Town on the 16th of May with a show in Pretoria taking place on the 19th of May at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino.
The DNA World Tour tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 24 February exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za.
The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday, 22 February from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8.59am on Friday, 24 February.
This article first appeared on KFM : Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
