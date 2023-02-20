Uncertainty surrounds e-tolls as SANRAL drags its feet in scrapping them - OUTA





Africa Melane speaks with Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) CEO Wayne Duvenage.

The delay relates to the South African National Road Agency's (Sanral) R40 billion debt burden.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations are worried that e-tolls may not be dead yet.

This follows numerous opposition parties and civil society organisations saying, “it’s not really over for e-tolls”.

Earlier this year, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s confirmed that almost R6.9 billion will be refunded to motorists who have been paying for e-tolls.

Sanral must speed up the process of declaring which previously e-tolled roads are now free to use, says the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

CEO Wayne Duvenage says that there are still companies and individuals that are paying.

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

While an air of uncertainty still shrouds this issue, it is a lesson on the power citizens hold, says Duvenage.

For individuals, the lesson is you have power more than you realise. When people get together they can withstand and send the government a clear message. Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

