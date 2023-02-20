SA still in the dark about who will be electricity minister
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa is thrust back into stage 6 power cuts, there’s still no word from President Cyril Ramaphosa on who he wants to appoint as the country’s electricity czar.
Speculation has been rife that head of infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is likely to be picked as the new electricity minister.
However the president, since announcing during his State of the Nation Address that he would create such a post in his office, is yet to officially name the person expected to monitor progress in dealing with the current power crisis.
ALSO READ: • SA's electricity state of disaster: Ramaphosa promises proper oversight • Opposition MPs have deliberately turned a blind eye to progress: Ramaphosa • Ramaphosa defends decision to appoint minister of electricity
South Africa, when it comes to the new electricity minister, much like the long-overdue reconfiguration of President Ramaphosa’s government remains, in the dark.
Eyewitness News previously reported that Ramaphosa had informed the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee that he would reshuffle Cabinet after this week’s budget speech.
At the same time, speculation over who will be tasked with taking care of the electricity crisis continues.
Professor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who recently penned a paper raising concerns over the country’s degrading infrastructure offering, is being tipped as that possible appointment.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has warned that the new minister is going to cost taxpayers at least R37 million.
The president has insisted the crisis needs a political principal who's able to coordinate different departments and public entities.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA still in the dark about who will be electricity minister
More from Local
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories
Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods
Despite the Department of Water and Sanitation explaining sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure on the Vaal and Orange river systems, residents are fuming.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More