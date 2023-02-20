SA still in the dark about who will be electricity minister





JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa is thrust back into stage 6 power cuts, there’s still no word from President Cyril Ramaphosa on who he wants to appoint as the country’s electricity czar.

Speculation has been rife that head of infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is likely to be picked as the new electricity minister.

However the president, since announcing during his State of the Nation Address that he would create such a post in his office, is yet to officially name the person expected to monitor progress in dealing with the current power crisis.

South Africa, when it comes to the new electricity minister, much like the long-overdue reconfiguration of President Ramaphosa’s government remains, in the dark.

Eyewitness News previously reported that Ramaphosa had informed the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee that he would reshuffle Cabinet after this week’s budget speech.

At the same time, speculation over who will be tasked with taking care of the electricity crisis continues.

Professor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who recently penned a paper raising concerns over the country’s degrading infrastructure offering, is being tipped as that possible appointment.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has warned that the new minister is going to cost taxpayers at least R37 million.

The president has insisted the crisis needs a political principal who's able to coordinate different departments and public entities.

