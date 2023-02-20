Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
Lester Kiewit interviews Roy Mnisi, the Executive Director of Master Builders South Africa.
Last week, Wendy Kloppers - a mom, wife, and an official with the City’s Environmental Affairs Department - fell victim to the Cape’s war against the construction mafia, which has a deadly hold on the country.
Kloppers passed away when a gunman opened fire as she sat in her car at the entrance to the site on Thursday.
Unfortunately, Kloppers has not been the only one gunned down in this area. An additional five people were shot at the Power Construction’s N2 Gateway site in just a week.
This follows a petrol bomb which was also lobbed at the site, which has been at the centre of extortion threats.
We will not give in to intimidation and thuggery in Cape Town.' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) February 18, 2023
I urge all Capetonians to stand against it with us by providing us with information that can help us catch the criminals who engage in this behaviour. https://t.co/V5yUrAIi8w
Mnisi shares more:
- While it is a grave concern, it's nothing new
- Until something is done, more lives will be lost to the construction mafia
- The construction industry is being held at ransom
- This is not an issue isolated to Cape Town – it's happening everywhere in the country, in all nine provinces
- The issue is worse in provinces with a higher number of infrastructure projects in metropolitan areas. Rural and remote areas are, however, also affected
- The reason for this, according to Mnisi, is lawlessness – people do not fear the law and they simply do not care
- There have been very few cases where the police have intervened
- When reporting to the police, oftentimes nothing is done, and contractors are told to sort the problem out themselves. How do you expect contractors to sort something out with people that want to kill you, questions Mnisi
- One solution could be to have 24-hour guarded protection, but the reality is that many contractors cannot afford adequate protection
More lives are still going to be lost until something is done to stop this disease.Roy Mnisi, the Executive Director – Master Builders South Africa
In most cases, contractors have got nowhere to go. You go to the police station to report, they'll tell you 'we don't have capacity'... in some instances, they say 'you know what, those are contractual issues, go and deal with it as contractors'.Roy Mnisi, the Executive Director – Master Builders South Africa
