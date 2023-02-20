Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Ray White speaks with Vusi Mona, a spokesperson at the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Sanral disagrees with the South African Roads Federation's estimate that there are about 25 million potholes on the country’s roads.
South Africa has a paved roads network of 168 000 kilometres which would equate to 149 potholes for every kilometre, if the SA Roads Federation's claims are correct
... 25 million does look to us like a bit of an exaggeration.Vusi Mona, Spokesperson - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)
Until we have the stats coming from all the road authorities it would be difficult to hazard a guess…Vusi Mona, Spokesperson - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
