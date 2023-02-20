Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
Ray White interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
An unknown art collector has accidentally knocked over and shattered a R725 000 Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture at a Miami museum.
The art collector failed to heed the museum's clear instructions to not touch artworks.
A woman managed to break a sculpture... she walked towards it, touched it and it shattered into 42 000 pieces.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
