Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

An unknown art collector has accidentally knocked over and shattered a R725 000 Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture at a Miami museum.

The art collector failed to heed the museum's clear instructions to not touch artworks.

A woman managed to break a sculpture... she walked towards it, touched it and it shattered into 42 000 pieces. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

