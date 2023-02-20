



Ever thought of making a career out of cannabis testing?

Well, a German wholesaler recently put out a job advert for a “cannabis sommelier” and the competitive salary may just convince you to apply.

According to the German publication Bild, Cannamedical is offering £88 000 (about R1.9-million) for “the most intoxicating job in the world”.

Individuals will “smell, feel and smoke” the product as well as review and monitor the growers in the likes of Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia, and Denmark.

But what is a cannabis sommelier?

According to Ganjuer, who offers cannabis trade certification training, a cannabis sommelier certification is much like that of a wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier.

In order to be considered, applicants must be registered medical cannabis users.

The German government legalised cannabis for recreational purposes in 2022.

One study suggests the legal industry in Germany could create 27 000 new jobs.

Could a cannabis connoisseur be one of them?

via GIPHY

This article first appeared on 947 : Need a job? This company is looking for a 'dagga tester' and pays R1.9 million