[WATCH] Holiday rental host ditches customer for another who pays more
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The host (Qinisile Dlamini) has come under fire for ditching a customer who paid R2000 for a stay for someone who has paid more than R8000.
In the video, she explains how they messed up the deal but could not risk losing the customer that paid a higher amount.
She also added the other customer refused to get a refund after being stranded in the morning without a place to stay.
She’s a AirBnB host in a few provinces.' ꪜꪊꪗꫀꪶ᭙ꪖ (@Elwarh) February 18, 2023
Apparently this is something she does : leaving people stranded with no alternative plans bc she got a booking that pays more.
Here are a few of her apartments and her business page 🤝🏾 https://t.co/lW5EgMmJBG pic.twitter.com/ENvU2XSkXg
There is no way this is right. Imagine your host cancelling on you in the morning because they got a better offer?? Or maybe I’m emotional as she says pic.twitter.com/gSmMLqvGMU' Palesa🌸 (@PalesaMbaliee) February 17, 2023
