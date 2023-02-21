Cold water swimming, a beneficial exercise: Expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
How do they manage the Vaal Dam sluice gates? Twelve sluice gates at the Vaal Dam had to be opened on the weekend after it was filled due to heavy rains. 21 February 2023 3:20 PM
'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services, is a transportation company that creates opportunities for women drivers to get behind the wh... 21 February 2023 2:16 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines. 21 February 2023 3:25 PM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA... Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you. 21 February 2023 9:44 AM
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular? Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity. 21 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Cold water swimming, a beneficial exercise: Expert

21 February 2023 10:13 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Exercise
Health and wellness
benefits of exercise
healthy activities
cold-water swimming

Dr Sean Gottschalk, a specialist emergency physician joins Pippa Hudson to discuss cold water swimming.

Dr Gottschalk is a specialist emergency physician who has worked with extreme swimmers in very cold climates. He joins Pippa to discuss the possible health benefits of cold water immersion and cold water swimming as a form of exercise.

He starts by explaining what happens to the body when entering cold water.

So when you go in, you've got to keep warm so you've got this adrenaline surge that immediately kind of wakes you up and gives you a bit of a high when you come out of the water and your body has to conserve heat. So it's moving, it's changing the way the blood vessels are working.

Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

Dr Gottschalk explains that the body constricts blood vessels in the extremities in order to keep blood warm in the core, which provides a different form of exercise to a normal workout. A normal workout dilates blood vessels as the body warms up, whereas cold water constricts and then dilates them.

So your skin and all those blood vessels are getting a workout, essentially, vasoconstricting and when you come out you vasodilate, you move the blood back into the limbs and that's totally different to normal sports.

Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

The doctor also explains that cold water swimming can also improve mental state and the evidence suggests that it could improve mental health in the long-term.

We know that a lot of the swimmers who do have mental health issues, they're on antidepressants, all of that sort of thing. It's all being reduced and their mental health state does get better.

Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

Dr Gottschalk explains that submerging your face in water stimulates the vagus nerve, which triggers a natural reflex known as the dive reflex and forces the body to relax and calm down which can be helpful for reducing anxiety.

Humans are mammals, and we've got something called the dive reflex. So when you get in the water and your face goes in the water and you feel the cold there's a stimulation including the vagus nerve, which is a big nerve coming out of your brain, which tells you to relax and conserve energy.

Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

He also explains that some of the benefits can still be achieved by submerging yourself in cold water without doing distance swimming, it lacks the benefits of exercise but still has positive effects.

So that's not really exercise, but they are in the water and some of the things we're describing are happening. The blood flow is changing, the body has to protect itself from heat loss and when they get out they have to warm up again, plus you're in that medium, you're going from air to water and cold water so you are getting benefits. But for the full benefits of what we're talking about, one really has to exercise, one has to swim.

Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cold water swimming, a beneficial exercise: Expert




21 February 2023 10:13 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Exercise
Health and wellness
benefits of exercise
healthy activities
cold-water swimming

Trending

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

Home affairs to challenge court ruling allowing Afghan asylum seekers into SA

Local

EWN Highlights

117th Soweto Derby: who will start in goal for Kaizer Chiefs?

21 February 2023 5:22 PM

Social movements frustrated by ANC govt vow to use 2024 polls to effect change

21 February 2023 5:15 PM

Armed Forces Day: Ramaphosa lauds SANDF for its contribution

21 February 2023 5:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA