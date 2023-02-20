[WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Comedian Themba Robin made a doccie called "True SA Safari" in which he describes how horrible potholes can be in the country.
Social media users joined the conversation and commended Robin for creating a funny video about a true reflection of our roads.
Fantastic documentary 😂😂🙆♂️🇿🇦@pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/hcjnlCOhX5' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) February 17, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
