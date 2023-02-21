SA workers earn peanuts, but the country's CEOs rank among the world's best-paid
In South Africa, a CEO remuneration package averages R5.7 million, making our CEOs some of the best paid in the world.
Contrast that against a minimum wage worker in South Africa who earns R21.69 per hour, or less than R42 000 a year, and the disparity becomes quite evident.
In South Africa, real wage growth was something like 2.4% in the last ten years. And then we see CEOs seeing increases of 30% to 50% in a single year. And so in this same timeframe, we've seen profits increase, we've seen CEO pay increase, but we've only really seen tiny increases in worker pay.Dr Salome Teuteberg, Project Leader: Transforming Corporate Governance Program at Labour Research Service
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56470691_rich-man-with-clock-and-money-background.html?vti=obej62doqw9cnhqaje-1-5
More from Business
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future?
Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source.Read More
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert
Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
'Stage 8 loadshedding likely this winter' – Energy expert
South Africa is facing stage six load shedding as more than half of Eskom’s capacity is offline.Read More
Eskom assures SA load shedding won't escalate beyond stage 6
The current stage 6 rolling power cuts were implemented after eight generation units broke down.Read More
[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA
Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za.Read More
Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More