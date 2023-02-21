It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less





If you didn't know, 'Real Bread Week' was created and run by the Real Bread Campaign since 2010.

Real Bread Week happens between 18-26 February and it's the annual, international celebration of 'real bread' and the people behind its rise.

The day aims to encourage:

1) Buying 'real bread' from local, independent bakeries.

2) People to bake their own bread.

Of course, we always encourage buying bread from local shop owners.

Today, we're focusing on the second aim of real bread week and shouting about all the ways bread-making at home can be super easy - like making it with five ingredients or LESS.

Don't believe us?

These easy-peasy bread recipes are fool-proof:

1) 2-Ingredient naan (yes, two)

We love a good naan to dip, mop, slop-up anything in a sauce... but when it takes two ingredients to make the naan, we LOVE it even more.

What are the two ingredients?

1) Plain yoghurt

2) Self-raising flour

What's the method?

1) Sift the flour and fold in the yoghurt until a doughy mixture forms.

2) Divide into balls.

3) Roll out.

4) Fry off in a pan with some oil.

5) Brush with crushed garlic and coriander (optional, if you're a garlic naan lover - who isn't, though?!)

Top Tip: you can use this dough as a pizza base too!

Watch the recipe come to life below:

2) 2-Ingredient ice cream bread (yes, ice cream)

Yes, you can make (a sweeter) bread with a tub of ice cream! Mind blowing, right?!

What are the two ingredients?

1) Ice cream - any flavour

2) Self-raising flour

What's the method?

1) Stir ice cream until it's smooth and melted.

2) Sift-in self raising flour.

3) Pour in a greased loaf pan.

4) Bake for 40-45 minutes or until fully cooked.

Top Tip: you can add chocolate chips, 100s and 1000s, sliced fruit, or whatever toppings you enjoy.

Watch the recipe come to life below:

3) 4-Ingredient mayo bread (yes, mayo - for the moisture)

This is a super easy no-yeast bread and it takes four ingredients to make!

What are the four ingredients?

1) Self-raising flour

2) Mayonnaise

3) Milk

4) Salt

What's the method?

1) Whisk together flour and salt.

2) Stir in the milk and mayo.

3) Mix until just combined - without overmixing.

4) Pour into a loaf tin.

5) Bake for 20 minutes or until fully baked.

Top Tip: add grated cheese, bacon bits, leftover veg, or biltong bits for an extra savoury option.

Get the full recipe, here.

4) 5-Ingredient olive oil bread

This one is also a no-yeast bread and uses plant oils for our 'better-for-you' conscious foodies.

What are the five ingredients?

1) Flour

2) Baking powder

3) Olive oil

4) Salt

5) Water

What's the method?

1) Mix all the ingredients together.

2) Divide them into roll-sized balls.

3) Roll them out and bake them off in a heated and greased pan.

Top Tip: add herbs or baste with chilli olive oil for extra flavour while frying off.

Watch the recipe in action, below.

5) 3-Ingredient banana bread (yes, three)

Yes! We're not kidding! You can have delish, moist banana bread with just three ingredients.

What are the three ingredients?

1) Self-raising flour

2) Bananas

3) Condensed milk

What's the method?

1) Sift in the self-raising flour.

2) Mash bananas.

3) Add mashed bananas, self-raising flour, and condensed milk together.

4) Pour the mixture into a loaf tin and bake for 40-45 minutes or until it's all baked through.

Top Tip: add sliced bananas, cinnamon or choc chips over the top.

See the recipe in action, below.

Here's to easy bread recipes that won’t take hours to knead, rise, knead again, place in the sun, rise again, knead again - nope, welcome to 2023 - bread-making is easier here and we love it!

Happy bread week, foodies!

This article first appeared on KFM : It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less