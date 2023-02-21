It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant. 21 February 2023 8:49 AM
Home affairs to challenge court ruling allowing Afghan asylum seekers into SA Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said letting the Afghan asylum seekers into the country posed a security risk... 21 February 2023 6:47 AM
Lochvaal residents threaten legal action against Rand Water, DWS over flooding Many homes and businesses have been submerged in water since Saturday after 12 of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened to relie... 21 February 2023 5:23 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June' Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice. 21 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all Business
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA... Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you. 21 February 2023 9:44 AM
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular? Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity. 21 February 2023 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggles to pronounce 'Bluetooth' A hilarious video of a lady pronouncing "Bluetooth" is going viral. 21 February 2023 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
View all World
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less

21 February 2023 6:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Bread
recipes
bread recipes

From banana bread to garlic naan and bread made with ice cream - these recipes need five ingredients or less to come to life.

If you didn't know, 'Real Bread Week' was created and run by the Real Bread Campaign since 2010.

Real Bread Week happens between 18-26 February and it's the annual, international celebration of 'real bread' and the people behind its rise.

The day aims to encourage:

1) Buying 'real bread' from local, independent bakeries.

2) People to bake their own bread.

Of course, we always encourage buying bread from local shop owners.

Today, we're focusing on the second aim of real bread week and shouting about all the ways bread-making at home can be super easy - like making it with five ingredients or LESS.

Don't believe us?

These easy-peasy bread recipes are fool-proof:

1) 2-Ingredient naan (yes, two)

We love a good naan to dip, mop, slop-up anything in a sauce... but when it takes two ingredients to make the naan, we LOVE it even more.

What are the two ingredients?

1) Plain yoghurt

2) Self-raising flour

What's the method?

1) Sift the flour and fold in the yoghurt until a doughy mixture forms.

2) Divide into balls.

3) Roll out.

4) Fry off in a pan with some oil.

5) Brush with crushed garlic and coriander (optional, if you're a garlic naan lover - who isn't, though?!)

Top Tip: you can use this dough as a pizza base too!

Watch the recipe come to life below:

2) 2-Ingredient ice cream bread (yes, ice cream)

Yes, you can make (a sweeter) bread with a tub of ice cream! Mind blowing, right?!

What are the two ingredients?

1) Ice cream - any flavour

2) Self-raising flour

What's the method?

1) Stir ice cream until it's smooth and melted.

2) Sift-in self raising flour.

3) Pour in a greased loaf pan.

4) Bake for 40-45 minutes or until fully cooked.

Top Tip: you can add chocolate chips, 100s and 1000s, sliced fruit, or whatever toppings you enjoy.

Watch the recipe come to life below:

3) 4-Ingredient mayo bread (yes, mayo - for the moisture)

This is a super easy no-yeast bread and it takes four ingredients to make!

What are the four ingredients?

1) Self-raising flour

2) Mayonnaise

3) Milk

4) Salt

What's the method?

1) Whisk together flour and salt.

2) Stir in the milk and mayo.

3) Mix until just combined - without overmixing.

4) Pour into a loaf tin.

5) Bake for 20 minutes or until fully baked.

Top Tip: add grated cheese, bacon bits, leftover veg, or biltong bits for an extra savoury option.

Get the full recipe, here.

4) 5-Ingredient olive oil bread

This one is also a no-yeast bread and uses plant oils for our 'better-for-you' conscious foodies.

What are the five ingredients?

1) Flour

2) Baking powder

3) Olive oil

4) Salt

5) Water

What's the method?

1) Mix all the ingredients together.

2) Divide them into roll-sized balls.

3) Roll them out and bake them off in a heated and greased pan.

Top Tip: add herbs or baste with chilli olive oil for extra flavour while frying off.

Watch the recipe in action, below.

5) 3-Ingredient banana bread (yes, three)

Yes! We're not kidding! You can have delish, moist banana bread with just three ingredients.

What are the three ingredients?

1) Self-raising flour

2) Bananas

3) Condensed milk

What's the method?

1) Sift in the self-raising flour.

2) Mash bananas.

3) Add mashed bananas, self-raising flour, and condensed milk together.

4) Pour the mixture into a loaf tin and bake for 40-45 minutes or until it's all baked through.

Top Tip: add sliced bananas, cinnamon or choc chips over the top.

See the recipe in action, below.

Here's to easy bread recipes that won’t take hours to knead, rise, knead again, place in the sun, rise again, knead again - nope, welcome to 2023 - bread-making is easier here and we love it!

Happy bread week, foodies!

Lets Get This Bread Praise The Loaf GIFfrom Lets Get This Bread GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less




21 February 2023 6:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Bread
recipes
bread recipes

More from Lifestyle

17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA...

21 February 2023 9:44 AM

Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Various social media platforms. Picture: Pixabay.com

Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?

21 February 2023 9:26 AM

Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Woman struggles to pronounce 'Bluetooth'

21 February 2023 8:26 AM

A hilarious video of a lady pronouncing "Bluetooth" is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andreypopov/123rf

Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together

21 February 2023 6:47 AM

Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips

21 February 2023 6:07 AM

If you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life, the key could be in the people you spend your life with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status

20 February 2023 12:23 PM

Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...

20 February 2023 10:03 AM

Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Cathy Yeulet / 123rf

What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting

20 February 2023 10:01 AM

From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

[WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral

20 February 2023 9:31 AM

Apparently, potholes can be found across South Africa, though they're supposedly extinct in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Stage 8 loadshedding likely this winter' – Energy expert

Business

Eskom: 48 people arrested for criminal activities since SANDF deployment

Local

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

EWN Highlights

Eyewitness News's Palesa Manaleng wins Gauteng Journalist of the Year award

21 February 2023 11:50 AM

Three suspects accused of kidnapping Belville-based lawyer eyeing bail

21 February 2023 11:35 AM

WATCH: Protesters call on Godongwana to save their communities

21 February 2023 11:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA