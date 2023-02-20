The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshidi Madia.
A Monday mixed bag on today's edition of The Midday Report as the Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers his first State of the Province Address with corruption and crime being key talking points.
Rain and flooding are becoming a national concern, highlighted recently by twelve floodgates turned open at Vaal Dam and communities there being urged by authorities to move to high-lying areas.
Also at issue is the frustration within the ANC with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s silence on reshuffling his cabinet.
Then, lastly, South Africans continue to vent frustration as they brace themselves for seemingly unending blackouts as Eskom moves to stage six power cuts.
Rand Water must be held, will be held accountable for all of this. Because this is not a flood. This is not too much water. This is bad maintenance.Unnamed Vaal Resident affected by flooding
Other key issues on The Midday Report:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
