Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Business
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away... Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so! 20 February 2023 10:03 AM
What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week. 20 February 2023 10:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods

20 February 2023 10:03 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Rand Water
Vaal flooding

Despite the Department of Water and Sanitation explaining sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure on the Vaal and Orange river systems, residents are fuming.

VANDERBIJLPARK - Some of the residents affected by the recent floods in the Vaal have described the surge of water as man-made.

Twelve of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened at the weekend, after it was filled following continued bouts of heavy rains.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said this was to relieve water pressure after heavy rainfall caused dams that feed into the Vaal and Orange river systems to overflow.

On Friday, the DWS urged farming communities along the river system to take measures to protect human life and livestock and avoid damage to property as rapidly rising water levels were anticipated.

READ: WATCH: Vaal residents reeling after floods wash away livelihoods

RESIDENTS BLAME RAND WATER

Ryno Moolman is a father of two who moved into his home in the Vaal about six months ago. But now he has been left with nothing but a mutilated structure.

Walking into his yard, Eyewitness News spotted his bakkie completely submerged, with furniture placed around the house damaged beyond repair.

But he said the recent floods were not a natural disaster, instead insisting the dam gates were negligently opened.

“Rand Water will be held accountable for this. This is not a flood; this is not too much water - it’s bad maintenance.”

He said his family was staying with his mother in Vanderbijlpark.

READ: Evacuations near Vaal Dam set to continue as heavy rain sees floodgates opened

DWS FOLLOWED PROTOCOL

In response to residents’ accusations, the DWS said it followed protocol in opening the sluice gates to the Vaal Dam.

The department maintained that the dam exceeded maximum capacity following heavy rains in Gauteng and other parts of the country.

Some residents in the area accused the department of causing the flood, which has destroyed homes in the area.

However, the department said it was not at fault.

“We have an inflow into the dam of about 3,000 cubic metres per second, and we have pushed out 2,300 helps us soften the blow as the water goes through,” the DWS’ Leonardo Marnus explained.

“We also have to safeguard the dam, obviously, which means we cannot just keep that with all of the floods, so that is why the gates are open."

Watch: 'It's been a nightmare' - The Vaal sweeps away cars after bursting its banks during flooding


This article first appeared on EWN : Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods




20 February 2023 10:03 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Rand Water
Vaal flooding

More from Local

© baloon111/123rf.com

PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb

20 February 2023 12:38 PM

Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation

20 February 2023 11:47 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government

20 February 2023 11:40 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Kevin Hart. Picture: @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories

20 February 2023 11:36 AM

Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 16 February 2023. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle

20 February 2023 11:34 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral

20 February 2023 10:52 AM

Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA

20 February 2023 9:58 AM

How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings

20 February 2023 9:45 AM

SAPS Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola reports progress in the arrest of numerous suspects involved in mass shootings in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Uncertainty surrounds e-tolls as SANRAL drags its feet in scrapping them - OUTA

20 February 2023 8:05 AM

E-tolls were supposed to be scrapped in December 2022, but the process has been delayed into the new year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

World Business

SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Local Opinion

[IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes

Local

EWN Highlights

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

DA proposes alternative budget to revive SA's economy

20 February 2023 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA