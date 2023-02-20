Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods
VANDERBIJLPARK - Some of the residents affected by the recent floods in the Vaal have described the surge of water as man-made.
Twelve of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened at the weekend, after it was filled following continued bouts of heavy rains.
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said this was to relieve water pressure after heavy rainfall caused dams that feed into the Vaal and Orange river systems to overflow.
On Friday, the DWS urged farming communities along the river system to take measures to protect human life and livestock and avoid damage to property as rapidly rising water levels were anticipated.
READ: WATCH: Vaal residents reeling after floods wash away livelihoods
RESIDENTS BLAME RAND WATER
Ryno Moolman is a father of two who moved into his home in the Vaal about six months ago. But now he has been left with nothing but a mutilated structure.
Walking into his yard, Eyewitness News spotted his bakkie completely submerged, with furniture placed around the house damaged beyond repair.
But he said the recent floods were not a natural disaster, instead insisting the dam gates were negligently opened.
“Rand Water will be held accountable for this. This is not a flood; this is not too much water - it’s bad maintenance.”
He said his family was staying with his mother in Vanderbijlpark.
READ: Evacuations near Vaal Dam set to continue as heavy rain sees floodgates opened
DWS FOLLOWED PROTOCOL
In response to residents’ accusations, the DWS said it followed protocol in opening the sluice gates to the Vaal Dam.
The department maintained that the dam exceeded maximum capacity following heavy rains in Gauteng and other parts of the country.
Some residents in the area accused the department of causing the flood, which has destroyed homes in the area.
However, the department said it was not at fault.
“We have an inflow into the dam of about 3,000 cubic metres per second, and we have pushed out 2,300 helps us soften the blow as the water goes through,” the DWS’ Leonardo Marnus explained.
“We also have to safeguard the dam, obviously, which means we cannot just keep that with all of the floods, so that is why the gates are open."
Watch: 'It's been a nightmare' - The Vaal sweeps away cars after bursting its banks during flooding
This article first appeared on EWN : Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods
