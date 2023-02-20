Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories
“Insane”, “record books” and “unreal” were just some of the words used by American comedian Kevin Hart to describe his time in SA as his Reality Check Tour wrapped up.
The tour visited Cape Town and Johannesburg, gathering thousands of supporters.
Mzansi immediately took a liking to the comedian, going as far as to give him a South African name – Mpho.
Kevin embraced the name, noting that this was a tour that he would never forget.
“I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa,” he captioned an imagine on his Instagram.
His last show in Pretoria on 19 February was one to remember, with a special introduction by none other than hometown favourite, Trevor Noah.
“Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute super star, Kevin Hart on stage in my home country South Africa,” Noah shared in a post on his Instagram.
The pair finished the night celebrating with a wild night out.
@imkevinhart South African Nights with @trevornoah 😂😂😂😂😂 Mpho Hart #TikTokKing #NailedIt ♬ original sound - Kevin Hart
This article first appeared on 947 : Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories
Source : Instagram
