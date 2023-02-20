Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement. 17 February 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Business
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away... Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so! 20 February 2023 10:03 AM
What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week. 20 February 2023 10:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs. 17 February 2023 6:08 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
DStv
Multichoice
Compact Plus

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.
Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

Dstv prices are set to increase by an average of 4.3% across DStv’s satellite pay-TV in South Africa, while DStv’s streaming-only packages will remain unchanged.

Premium subscribers will pay R40 more per month, an increase of 4.8%.

Compact Plus will increase by R30 per month (5.5%), Compact by R20 per month (4.7%), Family by R10 per month (3.2%), and Access by R9 (7.5%).

DStv EasyView and BoxOffice prices will not change this year.

Additional features such as DStv Catch Up and PVR will increase by R5 per month — a 4.5% increase.

MultiChoice said the price for its ADD Movies add-on decreased by 20% (R20 per month) during the year and will not be adjusted on 1 April.

“These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price,” said the company.

Price adjustments are tabled below.

DStv Premium will be R879 per month

DStv Compact Plus will be R579 per month

DStv Compact R449 per month

DStv Family R319 per month

DStv Access R129 per month

DStv Eazy View R29 per month




20 February 2023 12:36 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
DStv
Multichoice
Compact Plus

More from Local

© baloon111/123rf.com

PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb

20 February 2023 12:38 PM

Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation

20 February 2023 11:47 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government

20 February 2023 11:40 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Kevin Hart. Picture: @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories

20 February 2023 11:36 AM

Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 16 February 2023. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle

20 February 2023 11:34 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral

20 February 2023 10:52 AM

Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Vaal residents wades in deep water owed to flooding after sluice gates were opened. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods

20 February 2023 10:03 AM

Despite the Department of Water and Sanitation explaining sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure on the Vaal and Orange river systems, residents are fuming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA

20 February 2023 9:58 AM

How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings

20 February 2023 9:45 AM

SAPS Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola reports progress in the arrest of numerous suspects involved in mass shootings in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Uncertainty surrounds e-tolls as SANRAL drags its feet in scrapping them - OUTA

20 February 2023 8:05 AM

E-tolls were supposed to be scrapped in December 2022, but the process has been delayed into the new year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© baloon111/123rf.com

PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb

20 February 2023 12:38 PM

Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation

20 February 2023 11:47 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government

20 February 2023 11:40 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA

20 February 2023 9:58 AM

How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

[WATCH] Airbnb host ditches customer for another who pays more

20 February 2023 9:12 AM

A video of an Airbnb host canceling a customer to make a place for another, higher-paying one is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

20 February 2023 8:39 AM

The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice

20 February 2023 4:22 AM

The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air India. © rjf88/123rf.com

Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom

17 February 2023 10:32 AM

In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member, Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan

17 February 2023 6:33 AM

This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April

17 February 2023 5:55 AM

The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status

20 February 2023 12:23 PM

Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...

20 February 2023 10:03 AM

Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Cathy Yeulet / 123rf

What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting

20 February 2023 10:01 AM

From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

[WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral

20 February 2023 9:31 AM

Apparently, potholes can be found across South Africa, though they're supposedly extinct in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

[WATCH] Airbnb host ditches customer for another who pays more

20 February 2023 9:12 AM

A video of an Airbnb host canceling a customer to make a place for another, higher-paying one is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Need a job? This company is looking for a 'dagga tester' and pays R1.9 million

20 February 2023 8:17 AM

One of "the most intoxicating jobs in the world" lets you smoke and review weed all while earning a salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bubbers/123rf.com

The psychology of revenge

19 February 2023 10:12 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why

17 February 2023 4:41 PM

John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 1947 on Vilakazi Street. Picture: 1947 on Vilakazi Street/Facebook

How a barber shop waiting area led to the birth of 1947 on Vilakazi Street

17 February 2023 2:34 PM

If you are looking for incredible local cuisine in a fine dining space, 1947 on Vilakazi Street is the place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?

17 February 2023 2:19 PM

It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

World Business

SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Local Opinion

[IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes

Local

EWN Highlights

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

DA proposes alternative budget to revive SA's economy

20 February 2023 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA