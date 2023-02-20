



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.

Instagram and Facebook users will soon be able to buy verification .

This subscription service will require users to provide their government ID.

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Many popular users on social media platforms, such as celebrities or government officials, would get a blue tick or verification badge on their account to prove that this was really them.

After Elon Musk introduced a blue tick on Twitter that any user could get with a subscription, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the same idea is being tested in Australia and New Zealand for Facebook and Instagram

Friedman says this subscription will cost around R360 per month, and will allow any user to get a verification badge regardless of whether or not they are famous or have a high following.

You can have the worst content and be a nobody and get a blue tick. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

This new service will require users to prove their identity with their government ID documents before getting verified, to try and prevent accounts from impersonating others.

Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that this new service is about increasing security and authenticity on the platforms.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status