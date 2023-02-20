[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia interviews energy expert Hilton Trollip.
Over the weekend Eskom announced a stepping up in its loadshedding schedule with the country now sitting at stage six.
With no end in sight for our energy crisis, South Africans are growing increasingly frustrated at with lack of planning by the government.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
More from Business
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More
[WATCH] Airbnb host ditches customer for another who pays more
A video of an Airbnb host canceling a customer to make a place for another, higher-paying one is going viral.Read More
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.Read More
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom
In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.Read More
Joburg's Amad says coalition govt to table motion for multi-billion rand loan
This despite voting against it when it was proposed by the previous administration.Read More
More from Local
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories
Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods
Despite the Department of Water and Sanitation explaining sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure on the Vaal and Orange river systems, residents are fuming.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More
'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings
SAPS Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola reports progress in the arrest of numerous suspects involved in mass shootings in 2022.Read More