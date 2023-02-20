



Tshidi Madia interviews energy expert Hilton Trollip.

Over the weekend Eskom announced a stepping up in its loadshedding schedule with the country now sitting at stage six.

With no end in sight for our energy crisis, South Africans are growing increasingly frustrated at with lack of planning by the government.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government