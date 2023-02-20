PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Africa Melane interviews Maritza Van, Property Practitioner at Just Property.
With the constant changes to the economy, property owners are looking for ways to add extra income.
One of these ways include listing their properties on Airbnb.
According to IOL, Airbnb hosts collectively earned more than R100 million in nine months last year.
RELATED: Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap
While more people are looking to turning their property or part of their property into an Airbnb, property experts say that homeowners who are enquiring about renting out their property on Airbnb will have to modify their insurance policies.
Van Rooyen shares more:
- If you're looking to make the switch and turn your property or a section of your property into an Airbnb, you would need to inform your insurance company so that they can change your household insurance into hospitality insurance.
- This insurance is a requirement for Airbnb.
- This insurance will need to cover possible risk damages, including theft.
- If you're setting up your Airbnb independently, i.e. not going through an agency, it's of utmost importance that you have insurance to cover costs, including damage, or if guests do not pay.
The first, and the most important thing is to make sure that you are protected, and that means insurance.Maritza Van, Property Practitioner – Just Property
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories
Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods
Despite the Department of Water and Sanitation explaining sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure on the Vaal and Orange river systems, residents are fuming.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More
'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings
SAPS Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola reports progress in the arrest of numerous suspects involved in mass shootings in 2022.Read More
