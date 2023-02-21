17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA...





Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you and summarized it in this go-to guide for kid-friendly party spots. We've highlighted the costs involved at each venue, and their unique offerings.

This one comes highly recommended on Facebook groups

The Barn on Boundary is a popular self-catering choice for kids' birthday parties that moms repeatedly recommend.

This intimate country venue is ideal for almost any special occasion but with the oh-so-fun playground, trampolines, farmyard animals, and space for littlies to run free, it’s the perfect birthday party venue for children.

The venue can accommodate 20 adults and 30 children. Venue hire starts at R2400 and includes: the self-catering barn, exclusive use of the play areas (including jungle gyms, sandpits, swings, slides, and more), supervised access to the animal touch farm, bike track, bikes, and balls, braai area, kitchen facilities, tables, chairs, crockery, and cutlery.

Did someone say no venue hire? We're in!

If you’re on the hunt for an easy-breezy, chilled-out party venue that provides enough entertainment for toddlers and young children without all the red tape of traditional party venues then Milk Bar in Parkmore is your answer.

Zero venue hire means you get to spend more of your hard-earned money on catering, cakes, and décor. If you’re hosting your little one’s birthday party over the weekend you’ll not only have access to the jungle gyms but to the jumping castle as well. Bonus!

Choose from the ample, moreish menu options to keep guests (more than) satisfied. You’re also able to bring your own cake to the venue without additional charges. What a win!

If you’re on a budget, this venue option gets two thumbs up from us.

Animal lovers, this one’s for you!

Ideal for children between the ages of 1 and 8, The Glen Party Farmyard is a countryside venue with a variety of animals on site, including ponies, pigs, a donkey, goats, rabbits, chickens, and ducks that the children can feed. At a small extra fee, children can also enjoy pony rides.

Venue hire starts at R2400 and includes access to the above as well as kitchen facilities and the use of The Rainy Day Cabin (in case of bad weather) where you can still enjoy blocks, play mats, cars, and farm animals.

Clean, pristine, and oh-so cute...

Beaulieu Parties Party Venue is a gorgeous garden party venue, situated on 1000m2 of land. Some of the facilities include a large jungle gym, a tree house with a zipline, a playhouse for little ones, trampolines, a bike track, and catering facilities.

A party here is sure to be a memorable one for all.

Adults can sit back and relax while children are entertained for hours on end. Suitable for children between the ages of 1 and 6. The venue can host up to 20 children and 30 adults. Venue hire starts at R1000.

A family favourite

Tres Jolie is a favourite amongst families for so many reasons...

The perfectly manicured gardens, water features, picturesque restaurant, child-friendly play area, and farmyard where children can feed the animals and enjoy pony rides, makes this the perfect spot for hosting friends and family for your little one’s birthday.

The venue provides customised party packs, birthday cakes and cupcakes, as well as mouth-watering food options for both littlies and adults.

When it's time for a pamper, this is the spot

Is your little one dreaming of a pamper party like no other? Then look no further than Princess Parlour in Benoni.

From mini manicures and pedicures to chocolate face masks with cucumbers, massages, and more, this is every little girl’s dream party place. Not only are the pamper party packages divine, there are also craft party options like tie-dye parties, paint parties, and slime parties.

While kids are kept busy, parents can catch up over tea and coffee, which is provided, in the waiting area.

Party packages range between R295 and R450 per person.

Details: 082 578 3530

An indoor play house like no other in Gauteng!

Come rain or shine, The Playhouse, Gauteng’s premier indoor play and party venue, is truly spectacular.

The indoor play centre boasts a 16m rainbow slide, a 4-level indoor jungle gym, a mini electric train, an aerial zip-line, and tons of soft play options. Parties hosted here are sure to be the talk of the town!

The Playhouse, located in Alberton, is a venue we would strongly consider, especially if bad weather is a concern or your little one was born in colder months when outdoor play isn't as fun.

The prettiest party place we've seen

Situated in the world-famous Cradle of Humankind is Little Oaks Party Place, complete with an adventure jungle gym, a wendy house village, a 140m bike track, and so much more.

Looking through their gallery you'll soon realize why this spot is to-die-for! Picture-perfect.

This party venue has a gorgeous indoor and outdoor section, where you’re able to set up the party, as well as a cash bar. Venue hire starts at R2100 and includes benches, food tables, tablecloths, cutlery, crockery, a tea and coffee station (as well the tea, sugar, milk, and coffee), Oros on tap for kids, fabric bunting in a colour theme of your choice, and braai facilities.

We're regulars here

Papachinos is a firm favourite amongst children and adults alike. From their seriously good food to some of the best playgrounds around town, any one of their six restaurants would make an excellent party venue.

Their extensive menu serves some of the best food we’ve had at kid-friendly restaurants around town, think sticky BBQ ribs, pizzas, gourmet salads, seafood, and juicy steaks for the adults and menu options like mac n cheese, chicken strips and chips, riblets, and spaghetti Bolognaise, waffles, and ice cream for the little ones. Yum! Kids also have the option to make their own pizza alongside the chef.

With designated play areas for toddlers through to pre-teens, and indoor/undercover arcade-style games, you can rest assured that the children will be kept busy and happy for hours on end.

We're nostalgic over this one

The opening of Tulsa Spur in Morningside has come as a relief to many parents searching for relaxed, convenient, kid-friendly dining options in and around Sandton. And, if you’ve visited, we’re sure you’ll agree that the food and service is always brilliant.

Booking a birthday here means you get free setup and clean up (you can thank us later), access to the safe and supervised play area, and free party décor.

For only R99.90 per child, they receive a Yummy Kids Combo including a selected kids’ meal (choose from a kids’ beef burger, fish fingers, viennas, toasties, or pizza), soda/juice, ice cream, and a party box!

Details: 011 568 1239

Never-ending play options here!

A party at Dimples Café, situated at The World Of Golf in Woodmead, is always exciting and memorable!

The 2000m2 state-of-the-art kids play area is suitable for toddlers through to early teens and offers a never-ending variety of play options. If that isn’t enough, the park offers additional entertainment options like face painting, crafts, games, and sports activities at no additional cost!

The friendly staff are able to assist with everything from décor and setup to catering. Venue hire is R1380 and there are a variety of party packages and catering options (over and above) to suit different budgets.

A party surrounded by nature

Herb Land’s Playard is a beautiful setting in and amongst nature, which, we’ll admit, is pretty difficult to find in the concrete jungle that’s Joburg.

Here kids can run, swing, jump, slide, and play their hearts out while parents indulge in some of the delicious menu options from the on-site restaurant, Munchies.

There are 5 adorable pods to choose from as well as the barn hall where you can set up your party. After playing around, take the little ones for a walk in the gorgeous herb gardens alongside the playground and take in all the beauty and goodness nature has to offer.

Venue hire starts at R1400.

Laid back and Lekker

Delta Café is a firm favourite amongst locals… the laid-back vibe, kid and pet-friendly atmosphere, beautiful gardens, delicious food, access to Delta park, and the farm-like surrounds make this place one of our favourite go-to venues with little ones.

Book out their private section and host the party of your dreams here.

Venue hire starts at R1000 and you are required to use their catering. Access to the play area is R20 per child.

Details: 010 900 3850

This spot is filling up fast

Tembali Party Park is fast gaining popularity and we can see why!

Situated in Chartwell Estate, a party here means access to ultra-modern play equipment, open spaces to run wild, bikes, balls, and all the cutlery, crockery, tables, and chairs you’d need.

The venue also has a variety of add-ons if you wish, like jumping castles, water slides, popcorn machines, slush machines, soft play, and lots more!

Venue hire starts at R2900 and is self-catering.

Indoor fun in Pretoria

You absolutely cannot go wrong with a themed party at Go-Play in Pretoria.

The indoor play centre is equipped with the very best soft play equipment, a scooter track, slides, and mazes. Here, safety is the highest priority and with trained child-minders at every play station, parents can sit back and relax while enjoying the beautiful view of the golf course and the lake.

Parties start at R200 per child, which includes entrance fees, a kiddies meal, and a slushy or juice. Alternatively, starting at R300 per child, you can opt for a themed party (and the themes really are carried out brilliantly) which includes all the above-mentioned benefits plus décor and helium balloons.

Hyto Tyto is any child’s dream birthday venue!

The extensive playground offers indoor and outdoor play options, suitable for children between the ages of 1 and 13. From the giant indoor slides, 4-story maze, and toddler play area to the outdoor go-kart track, jungle gyms, fairy garden, water fountain, sprinklers to run in, fufi slide, and ride-on tractor, the play options are never-ending.

Conveniently, Hyto Tyto offers a complete solution to children’s parties - from decor selection and setup to catering, drinks, party packs, and entertainment.

With over six designated party spots to choose from, venue hire starts at R1500 and includes your own party venue & lawn space, themed décor & party setup, kids’ and adults’ party tables and chairs, cutlery & crockery, and a coffee, tea, and water station. Catering costs are over and above.

A party with a massive feel-good factor...

A party at Asher’s Farm Sanctuary is a heartwarming affair that children are sure to love. Supporting this pristine, well-run sanctuary not only means a fun time for all, it also means the rescued cows, pigs, chickens, horses, and other farm animals get to live happy lives, free from the cruelty they previously faced in the factory farming industry.

Asher’s Corner Café serves up a host of delicious, nutritious, vegan food to keep tummies satisfied while enjoying the day on the farm.