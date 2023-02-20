'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City coach, Erik Tinkler says the three points earned against Swallows over the weekend was invaluable for his team and for him as a coach.
Cape Town City won 2-0, thanks to goals from Taahir Goedeman and Taariq Fielies, and in the process ending their 3-match losing streak in all competitions.
The win takes the Cityzens up to 8th on the DStv Premiership table, just 5 points behind 3rd place Orlando Pirates.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Tinkler says the pressure on him was beginning to mount ahead of the match against the Dube Birds.
We had 3 losses in a row which is not what you want as a coach and as a team so there was a lot of pressure going into that game against Swallows. We needed the 3 points to take pressure off.Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.
The reality is that if you lose 3 or 4 games in a row South Africa there will always be talk of you losing your job as a coach, but you have to take the good with the bad and continue to believe in the plan and in yourself as a person.Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.
I am lucky to have a boss that is not the type of person who looks to fire people quickly and who knows what football is about, and how things work.Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.
With Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane under pressure due to his team’s poor run of form, which includes the recent defeat to Golden Arrows, Tinkler was also asked if he would like the Chiefs job having been linked with the role before Gavin Hunt was appointed.
Never close doors and never say never, that's my belief. You never know what might happen in the future. But right now, I'm happy and planning to stay here for the next 10 years. We do see ourselves as a big club and as a big club we need to be in the top 4 every season, that’s my focus at the moment.Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler
More from Sport
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career
The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.Read More
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site
John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith
South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.Read More
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake
At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.Read More
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash
The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.Read More
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season
New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.Read More
Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows
The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.Read More
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match
The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.Read More
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.Read More