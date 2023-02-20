Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
20 February 2023 9:05 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Elon Musk
space x
Starlink

Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za.

  • Starlink is offering a “global roaming service” to customers in countries where its satellite broadband connectivity has received regulatory approval.

  • The company says the roaming would work “from almost anywhere on land in the world”.

  • Icasa has not yet granted Starlink regulatory approval to run its service.

Starlink connectivity. Picture: 123RF
Starlink connectivity. Picture: 123RF

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) doesn’t appear to be any closer to granting Starlink approval to run its service in the country.

In countries where its service is still unavailable, Starlink has started offering a “global roaming service” to customers in those countries where its satellite broadband connectivity has already received regulatory approval.

The service makes use of inter-satellite links, which relay connectivity to and from locations without ground stations.

Starlink’s parent company is Space X, which is owned by South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk.

According to an article on mybroadband.co.za, the Starlink Global Roaming Service comes with a monthly price tag of $200 (R3,611, excl. VAT), regardless of country, while customers also have to pay $599 (R10,815) for the equipment.

Many countries, including several in Africa don’t have the Starlink service, however it’s on a schedule of countries which are expected to go live within the next 18-24 months.

Editor at MyBroadband, Jan Vermuelen says at the moment, there’s no indication as to when South Africa will get this service.

For South Africa, if you go to the Starlink map, and hover your mouse over South Africa, it says ‘service date unknown at this time’.”

Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Lesotho also, same problem, but Eswatini , it says they’re going to get it in 2023. Other African countries have already received it, and it doesn’t look like South Africa is even on the cards to receive this service yet, unfortunately.

Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Starlink has to obtain an operating license in South Africa, then it has to get spectrum licences, and to get those, there are new rules put in place that internet service providers in South Africa need to be 30% black owned. Starlink, as best we can tell by looking at the shareholders, isn’t.

Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA




