Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Bongani Bingwa interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the possibility of higher stages of loadshedding.
An energy expert is warning South Africans to brace for the possibility of stage 11 of loadshedding in winter, due to the inconsistency of the coal fleet.
We will have stage eight in April, and I am afraid that we will have stage 11 by June this year.Clyde Mallinson, Energy expert
In a statement, the utility said that it has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.
