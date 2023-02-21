'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, an African futurist and CEO at Abundance at Work.
-
Having strong bonds with people can lead to a happier, healthier, and longer life
-
This came from a Harvard study conducted over nearly eight decades
A Harvard study looked into the lives of the same individuals over almost 80 years to try and find the secret to a happy and healthy life.
According to Phillips, what this study found was that while genetics obviously help, the joy that comes from strong and enduring relationships helps people live longer.
Now don’t get me wrong, no strong relationship is going to save your heart and your body from slap chips and cigarettes… but embracing community and having strong social bonds certainly helps us live longer, and be happier, and healthier.Dr Roze Phillips, CEO - Abundance at Work
This study initially consisted of only Harvard students, who were all men and middle-class, but later added Boston inner-city residents who were from poorer communities.
Phillips says that what the study found was that in all communities, in good times and bad, close relationships were better predictors of long and happy lives than social class, IQ, or even genes.
In strong supportive communities, people share the joy, and they share the burdens. It does not matter if you are in the Cape Flats or in Houghton.Dr Roze Phillips, CEO - Abundance at Work
The study also found that women who were felt secure in their relationship had better memory and were less depressed.
