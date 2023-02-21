[WATCH] Woman struggles to pronounce 'Bluetooth'
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
If you need a good laugh, watch how this woman pronounces "Bluetooth".
@iamthereal_debbiee Replying to @Romeo Halwoodi ♬ original sound - Iamthereal_debbiee
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA...
Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you.Read More
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?
Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.Read More
Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together
Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?Read More
It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less
From banana bread to garlic naan and bread made with ice cream - these recipes need five ingredients or less to come to life.Read More
'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips
If you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life, the key could be in the people you spend your life with.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status
Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick.Read More
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...
Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!Read More
What we're watching, eating, drinking, reading and planting
From good books to great food and gardening tips, this is how we're keeping busy at home this week.Read More