[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Newcastle United fan Alan Carling found the tickets on the floor in pieces after returning from a defeat to Liverpool at St James Park on Saturday.
The dog ate his two Carabo final tickets he bought for a game against Manchester United this Sunday.
