The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv

21 February 2023 8:47 AM
by Amy Fraser
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Biden-Putin summit
russia and ukraine
War in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show his continued support for the war-torn country.

It has been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden promised to release another $500 million in military aid in the coming days.

RELATED: USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'

His 10-hour train ride to Kyiv was top secret, without any cellphones or GPS devices allowed onboard.

Gilchrist describes the trip as "high-risk", as there was an absence of American military presence.

Russia was allegedly informed of this visit, Gilchrist adds.

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com
US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Joe Biden going to a part of the world where there is no American military presence... no boots on the ground to protect him... You could argue, a high-risk operation.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

RELATED: Theatre performance shines spotlight on Ukraine war

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv




