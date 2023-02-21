Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) revealed that thousands of unemployed graduates have applied for government’s R350 social relief grant.
“This means that there is a bottleneck somewhere in the market where people are not getting employed and they need some sort of relief to survive the day-to-day burdens of life” Lennox Wasara on The Money Minute with Anele and The Club.
According to figures by Sassa and the Department of Social Development, 13.5-million applications for the social relief grant had been received by the end of January – 716 000 of them were tertiary graduates.
As at the end of January, SASSA received over 13,5 million applications for the CoVID-19 SRD. Of this number, between 7.4 million and 7.8 million clients are approved every month.- Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu#Grants' Social Development (@The_DSD) February 15, 2023
“They [the youth] have the time, the energy and skills to contribute to the economy and they can’t really do that presently,” said Wasara.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address that the R350 grant rollout will continue. Listen to the full discussion below.
This article first appeared on 947 : Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
