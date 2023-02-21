Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International.
-
Meta’s paid subscription service will allow users to pay monthly for verification, which will also boost their content.
-
This service is primarily targeting content creators who are making money through social media.
This paid verification on Facebook and Instagram is intended to provide impersonation protection, improved reach for users and direct access to customer support says Ebrahim.
While social media verification was only given to high profile accounts to signal their authenticity, this new movement of paying for this status seems to be creating two classes of social media users, those who want to pay and those who do not.
Ebrahim says that this is primarily targeted towards content creators who would benefit from having a wider reach and it will therefore justify the high cost.
They specifically mentioned content creators and content guidelines on their release and Zuckerberg's note on his channel.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
She adds that at this stage Meta’s intention is to build the metaverse and in the meantime they are going to follow what other social media services are doing to keep users engaged.
While they do that, and invest enormous amounts of money in that, the quickest way to be able to continue to keep monthly or daily active users is through just replicating what other social media networks are doing.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?
Source : Pixabay.com
