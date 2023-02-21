Two people shot and wounded outside nursery school in Bedfordview
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Bedfordview are investigating two cases of attempted murder, after a woman and her security guard were shot and wounded.
It is understood that the businesswoman had just dropped off her child at a nursery school in the area when she was shot by an unknown assailant.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Both of the victims have been taken to hospital.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo: "A businesswoman had just dropped her child at a nursery school when she was shot at while she was still inside the nursery school yard. The other suspect shot the owner of the private security company who had parked his car outside the nursery school."
This article first appeared on EWN : Two people shot and wounded outside nursery school in Bedfordview
Source : SAPS.
