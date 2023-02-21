Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Clarence Ford interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
At least two million people are directly in the path of cyclone Freddy, warns authorities in Madagascar.
Emergency services are frantically preparing to deal with floods and landslides.
The cyclone has been gathering strength in the Indian Ocean for weeks.
Madagascar is among the world’s countries most vulnerable to cyclones.
In January, Cyclone Cheneso left 30 people dead and 40 000 homeless.
Madagascar is the most exposed African country… cyclones reap terrible damage… It’s going to go to Mozambique next… within three to four days…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
We feel for them… A chance for South Africa… to improve relations… For the people of Madagascar, Mozambique, Zimbabwe… Freddy is not good news at all…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
