The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world

21 February 2023 1:19 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
South Africa
Dessert
Koeksister
TasteAtlas

South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman.

The Sugar-packed South African koeksister was ranked the 13th most popular deep-fried dessert in the world, according to online food and travel guide, TasteAtlas.

The traditional foods world atlas, has catalogued 10 000 foods and drinks and often lines up dishes based on widespread popularity and adorn.

The mouth-watering, sticky, deep-fried dough has a deep cultural significance in South Africa.

Pampeon koekies also made the list, ranking number 31.

Ofcourse we have to distinguish between the koeksister and the koesister.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I never even thought there were this many deep-fried desserts in the world, but there are a lot.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world




