Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
How do they manage the Vaal Dam sluice gates? Twelve sluice gates at the Vaal Dam had to be opened on the weekend after it was filled due to heavy rains. 21 February 2023 3:20 PM
'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services, is a transportation company that creates opportunities for women drivers to get behind the wh... 21 February 2023 2:16 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines. 21 February 2023 3:25 PM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA... Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you. 21 February 2023 9:44 AM
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular? Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity. 21 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box

21 February 2023 1:10 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
London
Barbs Wire
UK News

A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman.

The century-old delivery was discovered by film director Finlay Glen when it turned up on his doorstep in Crystal Palace, South East London, two years ago.

It made headlines after Glen shared it with his local historical society, trying to tell its backstory.

The letter, shrouded in mystery, begins with "My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I'm feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle".

The letter’s author, Christabel Mennell,is the daughter of a wealthy local tea merchant, said in the letter addressed to her friend Katie Marsh that her behaviour was influenced by being "miserable here with a very heavy cold", according to Business Insider.

The 107-year-old note bears a George V penny stamp and was sent from Bath in England's West Country. It was believed to be lost and forgotten in a local sorting office that had been shut for more than a century. A recent redevelopment at the site allowed the letter to resurface, this is according to The Guardian.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box




21 February 2023 1:10 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
London
Barbs Wire
UK News

More from World

© Олег Яковлев/123rf

Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe

21 February 2023 10:23 AM

Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv

21 February 2023 8:47 AM

US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melnyk58/123rf.com

'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador

20 February 2023 11:25 AM

Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

20 February 2023 8:39 AM

The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from EWN video of rescue team members from Gift of the Givers and the Saps K9 Unit returning to SA after their 10-day Türkiye relief mission.

Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye

18 February 2023 1:07 PM

Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: German Flag. Picture: Hans from Pixabay

Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration

17 February 2023 1:56 PM

This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A file image of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: @narendramodi/Twitter

BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi

17 February 2023 1:54 PM

The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tesla Motors headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/ Tumbenhaur.

Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’

17 February 2023 1:11 PM

It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!'

17 February 2023 1:09 PM

Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

17 February 2023 8:32 AM

It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

Home affairs to challenge court ruling allowing Afghan asylum seekers into SA

Local

EWN Highlights

117th Soweto Derby: who will start in goal for Kaizer Chiefs?

21 February 2023 5:22 PM

Social movements frustrated by ANC govt vow to use 2024 polls to effect change

21 February 2023 5:15 PM

Armed Forces Day: Ramaphosa lauds SANDF for its contribution

21 February 2023 5:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA