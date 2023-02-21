Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Joburg this weekend! Here's what to expect
Petrol heads and enthusiasts alike will unite this weekend as the Kyalami 9-Hour returns to Johannesburg.
As part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the endurance event will see some of the world's finest and fastest GT3 and GT4 racing cars and drivers go head to head around the 4.5km track.
Preparations have been underway throughout the week.
A beautiful day at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and the build-up just keeps on giving! We’re waiting to welcome more teams so make sure you stay tuned.' Kyalami 9 Hour (@kyalami9hour) February 21, 2023
Tickets to this weekend's action are available at https://t.co/gK4RjI4vbJ#kyalami9h #k9h #kyalami9hour pic.twitter.com/6vQWxRPVo2
Reigning manufacturer champions Mercedes arrived in South Africa as the team to beat after winning the season opener earlier this month in Australia.
This year’s edition of the 9-hour is a spectators' paradise with over 12 hours of track action daily.
For the first time this year, the public will also be able to attend the night practice session on Thursday.
Tickets, ranging from R250 for kids and R550 for adults, are still available from Ticketmaster.
Here's the @Kyalami_Circuit in its full glory, two week before the #K9H #MotorFest starts.' Kyalami 9 Hour (@kyalami9hour) February 11, 2023
Make sure you see the event and racing in all it's glory, 23 -25 February.
Tickets available at: https://t.co/gK4RjI4vbJ
Courtesy of National Airways Corporation (NAC) pic.twitter.com/haZGTjm63G
Can't make it to Kyalami this weekend? Maybe you're on the west coast? Check out Formula E as it makes its South African debut in Cape Town on 25 February.
RELATED: WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE FIRST-EVER CAPE TOWN E-PRIX
This article first appeared on 947 : Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Joburg this weekend! Here's what to expect
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169106625_the-finish-line-and-checkered-flag-racing-finish-the-race.html?vti=moq134gnhqh1tip4gi-1-2
