[LISTEN] Of COURSE we take things 'too far', we're a courier company!
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group - on The Money Show
- The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios picks the latest radio ad from The Courier Guy as his advertising hero of the week.
- The company is differentiating itself in "the funny space" dominated by the likes of Nando's and Savanna, Patricios says.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week The Courier Guy's latest radio ad is the top pick of the week for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.
It's a brand that keeps turning up as a hero in this slot, comments Bruce Whitfield.
Strong-armed by the show's producer to choose more radio ads, Patricios says he looked out for one of the smaller brands that doesn't spend a lot of money on advertising.
The Courier Guy's new spot hinges, again, on having fun with wordplay, in this instance turning the idioms "pushing the envelope" and "taking things too far" on their heads.
The Courier Guy are consistent. Their tone of voice is consistent, the message is consistent... The ads are quirky and clever.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
The ad makes the words live in your mind... It utilises the theatre of the mind.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
The 'funnyness' of playing with the literal meaning of these words in this context just makes it so funny and noticeable... and cuts through the clutter.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Looking at their website I thought it doesn't really tie in with this quirkiness of their ads... but I think they've differentiated themselves, which is really clever, outside of Nando's and Savanna and some oft the other funny brands.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
