Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges
- Sasol has reported mixed results for the half-year ended 31 December 2022.
- The deterioration of coal quality is one of the key issues the chemicals and energy company is making plans to address says CEO Fleetwood Grobler.
Sasol has reported mixed half-year results for the six months ended 31 December 2022.
"We delivered a mixed financial result... supported by higher oil prices and benefits from our continued cost and capital discipline, with operational difficulties in our Mining and Synfuels operations."
Headline earnings per share (Heps) rose by more than 100% to R30.90 per share, compared to R15.21 in the prior period.
Basic earnings per share (Eps) dropped by 3% to R23,23 per share.
(Watch) Key messages from the Sasol Limited Interim Financial Results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/dGlPipSB4r' Sasol (@SasolSA) February 21, 2023
The chemicals and energy giant declared an interim gross cash dividend of 700 cents per share - its first interim dividend since 2020.
RELATED: Sasol resumes dividend as fuel costs soar, watching oil price closely says CFO
Bruce Whitfield interviews company President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler and asks about the ongoing challenges Sasol seems to be facing without interruption.
I think the current environment for business in South Africa and the industry at large - whether that's energy or chemicals - always has its ebbs and flows, so I don't think it's a Sasol-only phenomenon.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
Grobler says the big question is how to respond to these headwinds and then recover.
It's part of business to refocus and get out of a difficult spot, he reiterates.
I recall when we spoke in 2020 the world price went negative, and how do you respond to that... the measures we've taken, how we've extricated ourselves out of a very difficult spot... IFleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
In this case I don't think it's fair comment that we find ourselves every six months with something new. We find our challenges but we also deal with them.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
Asked about the level of maintenance at local operations, Grobler notes that running chemical and energy plants entails compliance with strict regulation.
He says Sasol also has plans to address the key issue of a deterioration in coal quality.
I believe that the kit that we've got is in a state where it can produce to the expectations. The problem that we sit with is enabling this kit to be able to run at those levels.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
We've found that the deterioration of coal quality has reached an inflection point in our operations beyond which they cannot be operated at...Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
We're discussing technology that will facilitate destoning in our coal supplies... removing rocks which is now 10-15% of the volume of coal that we mine. If we can get that down to below 10% it will enable us again to have a very productive gasification plant that can process the coal quality at those rateable volumes.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
One of the options being considered is employing destoning processes at the five collieries at Secunda, to get coal quality back up.
Bringing coal into Secunda through a number of other parties would require collaboration with Transnet on Sasol's conveyer system, he says.
Sasol also has to take into account that it wants to decarbonise at the same time.
We want to reduce coal by 2030, yet we need to get the best-quality coal up that point and then beyond after we've reduced the 30% of the volume into our operations.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101789314_glitter-lighting-of-petrochemical-plant-with-twilight-sky-gas-storage-sphere-tank-in-factory-of-petr.html?term=petrochemical&vti=lvjhxzj99g6xkbui5i-1-5
