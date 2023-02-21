Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of... 21 February 2023 6:32 PM
Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its half-year results. 21 February 2023 5:07 PM
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines. 21 February 2023 3:25 PM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Kumba Iron Ore profits halve amid SA's rail challenges and falling prices CEO Mpumi Zikalala on Kumba Iron Ore's current challenges but also her excitement about collaborating with Transnet to meet some o... 21 February 2023 8:02 PM
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of... 21 February 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA... Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you. 21 February 2023 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the g... 21 February 2023 6:09 PM
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3... 21 February 2023 5:58 PM
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges

21 February 2023 5:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SASOL
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Coal
sasol results
company results
Fleetwood Grobler
gas prices
piped gas
coal quality

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its half-year results.

- Sasol has reported mixed results for the half-year ended 31 December 2022.

- The deterioration of coal quality is one of the key issues the chemicals and energy company is making plans to address says CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

© manine99/123rf.com
© manine99/123rf.com

Sasol has reported mixed half-year results for the six months ended 31 December 2022.

"We delivered a mixed financial result... supported by higher oil prices and benefits from our continued cost and capital discipline, with operational difficulties in our Mining and Synfuels operations."

Headline earnings per share (Heps) rose by more than 100% to R30.90 per share, compared to R15.21 in the prior period.

Basic earnings per share (Eps) dropped by 3% to R23,23 per share.

The chemicals and energy giant declared an interim gross cash dividend of 700 cents per share - its first interim dividend since 2020.

RELATED: Sasol resumes dividend as fuel costs soar, watching oil price closely says CFO

Bruce Whitfield interviews company President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler and asks about the ongoing challenges Sasol seems to be facing without interruption.

I think the current environment for business in South Africa and the industry at large - whether that's energy or chemicals - always has its ebbs and flows, so I don't think it's a Sasol-only phenomenon.

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

Grobler says the big question is how to respond to these headwinds and then recover.

It's part of business to refocus and get out of a difficult spot, he reiterates.

I recall when we spoke in 2020 the world price went negative, and how do you respond to that... the measures we've taken, how we've extricated ourselves out of a very difficult spot... I

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

In this case I don't think it's fair comment that we find ourselves every six months with something new. We find our challenges but we also deal with them.

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

Asked about the level of maintenance at local operations, Grobler notes that running chemical and energy plants entails compliance with strict regulation.

He says Sasol also has plans to address the key issue of a deterioration in coal quality.

I believe that the kit that we've got is in a state where it can produce to the expectations. The problem that we sit with is enabling this kit to be able to run at those levels.

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

We've found that the deterioration of coal quality has reached an inflection point in our operations beyond which they cannot be operated at...

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

We're discussing technology that will facilitate destoning in our coal supplies... removing rocks which is now 10-15% of the volume of coal that we mine. If we can get that down to below 10% it will enable us again to have a very productive gasification plant that can process the coal quality at those rateable volumes.

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

One of the options being considered is employing destoning processes at the five collieries at Secunda, to get coal quality back up.

Bringing coal into Secunda through a number of other parties would require collaboration with Transnet on Sasol's conveyer system, he says.

Sasol also has to take into account that it wants to decarbonise at the same time.

We want to reduce coal by 2030, yet we need to get the best-quality coal up that point and then beyond after we've reduced the 30% of the volume into our operations.

Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges




21 February 2023 5:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SASOL
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Coal
sasol results
company results
Fleetwood Grobler
gas prices
piped gas
coal quality

More from Business

Image: Bishnu Sarangi on Pixabay

Kumba Iron Ore profits halve amid SA's rail challenges and falling prices

21 February 2023 8:02 PM

CEO Mpumi Zikalala on Kumba Iron Ore's current challenges but also her excitement about collaborating with Transnet to meet some of those challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lenamay/123rf.com

A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right

21 February 2023 6:50 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach

21 February 2023 6:32 PM

How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of Master Data Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech?

21 February 2023 3:37 PM

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future?

21 February 2023 9:07 AM

Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: MinkS onPixabay

Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert

21 February 2023 7:54 AM

Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

21 February 2023 7:29 AM

Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit/123rf

SA workers earn peanuts, but the country's CEOs rank among the world's best-paid

21 February 2023 7:10 AM

John Perlman speaks with Dr Salome Teuteberg of Labour Research Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

'Stage 8 loadshedding likely this winter' – Energy expert

21 February 2023 6:03 AM

South Africa is facing stage six load shedding as more than half of Eskom’s capacity is offline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Eskom assures SA load shedding won't escalate beyond stage 6

21 February 2023 3:42 AM

The current stage 6 rolling power cuts were implemented after eight generation units broke down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach

21 February 2023 6:32 PM

How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of Master Data Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech?

21 February 2023 3:37 PM

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents living near the Vaal area have been forced to evacuate their homes following the opening of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

How do they manage the Vaal Dam sluice gates?

21 February 2023 3:20 PM

Twelve sluice gates at the Vaal Dam had to be opened on the weekend after it was filled due to heavy rains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ricardo Arendse and Lee-ann van Rooi. Picture: Ricardo Arendse/Facebook

'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi

21 February 2023 2:16 PM

AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services, is a transportation company that creates opportunities for women drivers to get behind the wheel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© evgeniyasheydt/123rf.com

Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Joburg this weekend! Here's what to expect

21 February 2023 11:40 AM

Petrol heads and enthusiasts alike, get ready for an action-packed weekend as Kyalami 9 Hour makes its return.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackery power station.Picture: Unsplash

Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding

21 February 2023 10:18 AM

As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: SAPS.

Two people shot and wounded outside nursery school in Bedfordview

21 February 2023 9:38 AM

A man and woman were wounded while in their car, moments after a child was dropped off by her mother at a nursey school in the Bedfordview area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant

21 February 2023 8:49 AM

Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

21 February 2023 7:29 AM

Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul in August 2021, at the end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. Picture: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

Home affairs to challenge court ruling allowing Afghan asylum seekers into SA

21 February 2023 6:47 AM

Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said letting the Afghan asylum seekers into the country posed a security risk, and that the US was better placed to protect them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry: investigator testifies about probe into Gordhan

21 February 2023 8:09 PM

'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger

21 February 2023 8:09 PM

Health MECs panic over impact of stage 6 load shedding

21 February 2023 8:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA