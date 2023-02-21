'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi
Clarence Ford speaks to Lee-Ann van Rooi, an actress and founder of AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services and Ricardo Arendse, a screenwriter.
This is a black female owned transport company that aims to empower women.
They have a team of experienced female drivers offering safe and comfortable transport.
AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services was launched on 1 February that aims to empower women and create a safe way for people to get from point A to B.
What we are offering is safety and reliability and comfort. I think that there is something that a woman brings to a service, which encompasses all of that.Lee-Ann van Rooi, Founder - AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services
Arendse says they currently have five vehicles for their company, three Hyundai H1s and two Toyota Quantums.
Van Rooi says she heard so many stories of people, particularly women, who were stuck in a car going somewhere feeling unsafe and this is their way to offer a solution.
She adds that the women they have as drivers are people who do this as a living and understand exactly what their clients need.
This transport company supports the film and tourism industry by offering chaperone services on television and film sets and guided tours in the Western Cape.
You can find out more and reach out to the company on their Facebook group, AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi
