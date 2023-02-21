How do they manage the Vaal Dam sluice gates?





John Perlman speaks to Professor Anthony Turton, from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.

Some have blamed the opening of the sluice gates for the flooding in the area .

Turton says that there is a rules-based management system, which determines when the sluice gates are opened.

Residents living near the Vaal area have been forced to evacuate their homes following the opening of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

The Vaal has recently seen significant flooding with some residents claiming that the crisis and property damage was manmade, due to the opening of the sluice gates.

According to Turton the dam levels are managed by a rules-based management system.

He says that because the rule for the Vaal dam is to try and keep it full for strategic purposes.

Because the Vaal Dam is a strategic storage for Gauteng the rule is to try and keep it as full as possible. Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State

He adds that if it was a flood control dam there would be a rule to keep the dam as empty as possible in anticipation for incoming floods.

