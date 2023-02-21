



Award-winning musician and frontman of Micasa, J Something, comes bearing good news as the month of love nears its end. His restaurant Artistry JHB, in collaboration with hotel and apartment network BlackBrick will be opening its doors on the 25th of February.

It’s no ordinary restaurant, but an immersive cultural experience. Artistry JHB is a place where food, music and art come together as one.

Artistry JHB will have three levels: Rooftop (Lv 3), Theatre (Lv2) and Afterparty (Lv 1). You can start from Level 3 and make your way down for an unforgettable evening. Here’s what you can expect from each level:

The rooftop is where you will find the posh restaurant, where you can make memories with loved ones and enjoy moments together.

The theatre seats 100 people and will host a variety of performances. This includes unplugged sessions, theatrical performances, comedy shows, movie performances and curated talks.

The Afterparty is a street level lounge bar that sets the tone for the way you want to end a night on the town. It’s the perfect spot to sip on a selection of classic cocktails.

This article first appeared on KFM : J Something's new restaurant to open this week in Sandton