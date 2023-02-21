What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech?
John Maytham speaks to Peter Worthington, a senior economist at Absa.
The budget speech is set to be delivered on Wednesday afternoon.
Worthington says we may hear some details on incentives for consumers to use renewable energy.
There are a number of issues facing the country that will be discussed in the budget speech, with a number of economists predicting that the electricity crisis will be a priority.
Worthington says that we may hear more about potential incentives for consumers to make use of renewable energy.
I am certain there is going to be some kind of a support package addressed to households and maybe also businesses to help them cope with loadshedding.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
In addition to this, he says we are likely to see some details on how Eskom’s debt will be handled. However, he says there is a great deal of uncertainty about this.
He expects we are likely to see the announcement of details about what a debt deal could look like in the future provided Eskom meets certain conditions by specific deadlines.
Another issue Worthington says he is interested in hearing about the social relief of distress grant.
When it was introduced at the beginning of the Covid pandemic it was only a little more than half of the food poverty line, so really not enough for someone to survive on.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be an increase in this grant.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech?
