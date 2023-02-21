'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger
Stormers speedster and Blitzboks legend, Seabelo Senatla still harbours ambitions to represent South Africa at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September.
The former Sevens star turned Stormers winger had been out since last September with a pectoral muscle injury, but has returned to the team in recent weeks.
Speaking on #MSW with Robert Marawa, Senatla says he is feeling better than ever.
It has been a tough patch for me with the injuries that just don’t seem to go away. I am back now, stronger both physically and holistically as well. Age is catching up a bit but the speed is definitely still there.Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.
My time on the sidelines was tough, because as an athlete you always want to be out there and part of the action but luckily for me I had other facets of life to focus on while I was out.Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.
Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.
I want to be at the World Cup and people might think that is farfetched, but I know what I am capable of and I believe there is space for me in that team.Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.
I am willing to put in the work to get there. If we don’t get there it’s one of those things but I am trying my best to be on the bus with the boys.Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger
More from Sport
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions
Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3 category at the historic Kyalami 9 Hour on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets
Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog.Read More
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.Read More
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career
The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.Read More
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site
John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith
South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.Read More
Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake
At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.Read More
Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash
The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.Read More
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season
New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.Read More