'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of... 21 February 2023 6:32 PM
Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its half-year results. 21 February 2023 5:07 PM
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines. 21 February 2023 3:25 PM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Kumba Iron Ore profits halve amid SA's rail challenges and falling prices CEO Mpumi Zikalala on Kumba Iron Ore's current challenges but also her excitement about collaborating with Transnet to meet some o... 21 February 2023 8:02 PM
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of... 21 February 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA... Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you. 21 February 2023 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the g... 21 February 2023 6:09 PM
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3... 21 February 2023 5:58 PM
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger

21 February 2023 6:09 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Springboks
Blitzboks
Seabelo Senatla
#MSW

Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.

Stormers speedster and Blitzboks legend, Seabelo Senatla still harbours ambitions to represent South Africa at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September.

The former Sevens star turned Stormers winger had been out since last September with a pectoral muscle injury, but has returned to the team in recent weeks.

Speaking on #MSW with Robert Marawa, Senatla says he is feeling better than ever.

It has been a tough patch for me with the injuries that just don’t seem to go away. I am back now, stronger both physically and holistically as well. Age is catching up a bit but the speed is definitely still there.

Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

My time on the sidelines was tough, because as an athlete you always want to be out there and part of the action but luckily for me I had other facets of life to focus on while I was out.

Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.
Seabelo Senatla and Robert Marawa. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet.
Seabelo Senatla and Robert Marawa. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet.

Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.

I want to be at the World Cup and people might think that is farfetched, but I know what I am capable of and I believe there is space for me in that team.

Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

I am willing to put in the work to get there. If we don’t get there it’s one of those things but I am trying my best to be on the bus with the boys.

Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger




21 February 2023 6:09 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Springboks
Blitzboks
Seabelo Senatla
#MSW

More from Sport

Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions

21 February 2023 5:58 PM

Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3 category at the historic Kyalami 9 Hour on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets

21 February 2023 9:13 AM

Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

20 February 2023 8:36 PM

Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career

17 February 2023 6:39 PM

The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site

17 February 2023 4:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: @SAFA_net/Twitter

Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash

16 February 2023 6:10 PM

The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby is bad for your health. © stefanholm/123rf.com

Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

16 February 2023 7:24 AM

New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 5:40 PM

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

Home affairs to challenge court ruling allowing Afghan asylum seekers into SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry: investigator testifies about probe into Gordhan

21 February 2023 8:09 PM

'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger

21 February 2023 8:09 PM

Health MECs panic over impact of stage 6 load shedding

21 February 2023 8:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA