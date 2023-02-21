



Stormers speedster and Blitzboks legend, Seabelo Senatla still harbours ambitions to represent South Africa at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September.

The former Sevens star turned Stormers winger had been out since last September with a pectoral muscle injury, but has returned to the team in recent weeks.

Speaking on #MSW with Robert Marawa, Senatla says he is feeling better than ever.

It has been a tough patch for me with the injuries that just don’t seem to go away. I am back now, stronger both physically and holistically as well. Age is catching up a bit but the speed is definitely still there. Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

My time on the sidelines was tough, because as an athlete you always want to be out there and part of the action but luckily for me I had other facets of life to focus on while I was out. Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

Seabelo Senatla and Robert Marawa. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet.

Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.

I want to be at the World Cup and people might think that is farfetched, but I know what I am capable of and I believe there is space for me in that team. Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

I am willing to put in the work to get there. If we don’t get there it’s one of those things but I am trying my best to be on the bus with the boys. Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger