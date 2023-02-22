PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 18, 22, 36, 48 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 03, 09, 14, 16, 41 PB: 13
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 21/02/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 21, 2023
#PowerBall: 10, 18, 22, 36, 48#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 03, 09, 14, 16, 41#PowerBall: 13 pic.twitter.com/3PbHel0Lct
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 21/02/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 21, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4dG0ZAVBHK
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
AI chatbot 'Woebot Health' listens and gives answers to mental health questions
Artificial Intelligence has a number of potential uses, including addressing mental health issues.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby.Read More
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach
How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of Master Data Management.Read More
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world
South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.Read More
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA...
Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you.Read More
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?
Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.Read More
[WATCH] Woman struggles to pronounce 'Bluetooth'
A hilarious video of a lady pronouncing "Bluetooth" is going viral.Read More
Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together
Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?Read More